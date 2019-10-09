Features
8 Fall for fashion
From plaid to ponchos, season's trends hit the ground running
12 Foraging for fungi
The hunt is on for earthy edibles
16 Exploring the Torch Lake Nature Preserve
Autumn foliage stars in heavenly hike
20 Game-day appetizers
Score a touchdown with sweet-to-savory snacks
30 Harvest cocktails
Season's bounty quenches creative thirsts
38 Destination: Drummond Island
Getting there is half the fun
50 Blazing Saddles
Trail riders snag front-row tickets for color show
62 Readers' choice: 'Simply the Best' contest winners
Departments
24 Meet the Chef ... Forrest Moline
34 Shopping with ... Monica Cory
46 The Biz Scene: Shoulder seasons
53 People Page
54 Calendar
56 Regional Reads
60 Essay
On the Cover:
Shannon Kochis and her children, Brooks and Josslyn, ride the Vasa Trail in Traverse City. Photo by Jan-Michael Stump.
Commented
