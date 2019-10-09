drummondscarecrow.jpg

Features

8 Fall for fashion  

From plaid to ponchos, season's trends hit the ground running

12 Foraging for fungi

The hunt is on for earthy edibles

16 Exploring the Torch Lake Nature Preserve

Autumn foliage stars in heavenly hike 

20 Game-day appetizers

Score a touchdown with sweet-to-savory snacks

30 Harvest cocktails

Season's bounty quenches creative thirsts

38 Destination: Drummond Island

Getting there is half the fun 

50 Blazing Saddles

Trail riders snag front-row tickets for color show

62 Readers' choice: 'Simply the Best' contest winners

Departments

24 Meet the Chef ... Forrest Moline

34 Shopping with ... Monica Cory

46 The Biz Scene: Shoulder seasons

53 People Page

54 Calendar

56 Regional Reads

60 Essay

On the Cover: 

Shannon Kochis and her children, Brooks and Josslyn, ride the Vasa Trail in Traverse City. Photo by Jan-Michael Stump.