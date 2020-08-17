Are you a northwest Michigan resident facing eviction or a court hearing on a landlord dispute during the COVID-19 pandemic? Are you having trouble keeping up with rent or bills after losing a job or having hours cut? Are you a landlord now struggling to make ends meet? The Record-Eagle wants to hear your story. Please reach out to Reporter Brooke Kansier at tcrenews@gmail.com or 231-933-1478.

Tags

Recommended for you