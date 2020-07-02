Elsie Grace Moore
Elsie Grace Moore, born May 14, 2020 to parents Scott and Julie Moore. She joins her big sister Tessa, who is 5 and her big brother Flynn, who is 3.
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] Gerald M. Wallace, 89, died peacefully June 11, 2020 at Munson Hospice House. He was born to Mr. and Mrs. M. Wallace and was preceded in death by them; and three brothers, Eugene, Ralph and Paul. Gerald grew up in Pontiac. In high school he developed a love of track and…
69, of Traverse City, passed away June 29, 2020. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A complete obituary will be in the Sunday's edition of the Record-Eagle. Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] John Olav Oien, 80, passed away June 25, 2020. He was born August 15, 1939 at Boardman Valley Hospital, in Traverse City, to Peter and Eleanor Oien. He lived his first six years on North Manitou Island, moving to Traverse City in 1945. John went to Boardman Grade School…
