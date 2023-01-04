The issue: An Oakland County judge indicated only public employees in the executive branch are subject to state transparency laws
Our view: "Public" means by the people
It never ceases to amaze us how so many people in the public sector don't know who they work for.
Sometimes, it seems as if those occupying those positions feel divinely chosen from on-high when the reality is that they rest on a foundation forged from the ground up, by the people.
The ruling by Oakland County Judge Jacob James Cunningham was a widespread slap in the face with an aristocratic glove, and an eye-popper to boot.
Cunningham's decision to deny a FOIA request by Rochester Community School District parent Carol Beth Litkouhi to learn more about the curriculum being taught in a History of Ethnic and Gender Studies class was that only public employees who work in the executive branch are considered public bodies for purposes of FOIA.
Executive branch, huh?
Actually, according to Michigan.gov, more than 10,000 public bodies are subject to FOIA -- government bodies, legislative bodies and any body created by those that is primarily funded by tax dollars.
The judiciary isn't included because court records are public
Let's start at the top.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, exempt from FOIA.
governor or lieutenant governor, the executive office of the governor or lieutenant governor, or employees thereof.
Who heads Michigan's top executive
We the peasants, the rabble
It's a bid against whether the rabble know the laws that protect them.
Oh no, peasants, you need not know what the gentry do with your taxes.
ruled in a case against the Rochester Community Schools that public school teachers aren't covered by the state's disclosure laws
a finger from God to man, instead of the reality -- which is that as opposed to the groundswell
It's as if, instead of being elected directly, or by representative government, or hired by people hired, they instead their placement came from on high, instead from the groundswell beneath.
And so it was with tortured amusement that we read of Judge's pronouncement that
MACK CTR
One significant implication of this ruling is that only public employees who work in the executive branch are considered public bodies for purposes of FOIA. This allows other public bodies to exempt their employees’ records from disclosures. The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, which brought the case, plans to appeal.
In March of 2022, the Mackinac Center filed a lawsuit against the Rochester Community School District on behalf of Carol Beth Litkouhi, a Rochester parent who submitted a FOIA request to the school district to learn more about the curriculum being taught in a History of Ethnic and Gender Studies class. Prior to submitting the FOIA request, Litkouhi first reached out to the teacher of the class before being repeatedly stonewalled by the district in her quest for information. Even though the class had already been taught for a semester, the district responded that they were not in possession of the requested documents and were under no obligation to ask the teacher for them.
“We are disappointed with the Court’s decision, which drastically weakens transparency in Michigan’s schools and could have severe implications for transparency efforts across the state,” said Steve Delie, director of transparency and open government at the Mackinac Center. “Parents deserve to know what their children are being taught, and this decision will only make that more difficult.”
The case highlights the important question of whether public employees in the state are considered part of a public body under FOIA law. While Michigan school districts are considered public bodies, the ruling indicates that the materials and communications produced by the employees within the district are not. Judge Jacob James Cunningham indicated that only public employees who work in the executive branch of state government are subject to FOIA.
Under this standard, transparency efforts across the state would be severely limited and restricted. This raises questions as to whether university faculty, local government officials, or state employees are no longer subject to FOIA.
“Limiting the scope of the Freedom of Information Act to only public employees in the executive branch would be detrimental to government transparency and accountability efforts by journalists, organizations and the public,” said Delie. “Just as every parent deserves to know what is being taught in the classroom, taxpayers deserve to know what’s going on within the government entities that their tax dollars are paying for.”
DETNEWS
An Oakland County judge ruled in a case against the Rochester Community Schools that public school teachers aren't covered by the state's disclosure laws. It's an absurd determination that, if allowed to stand, has the potential to shield vast amounts of public information from view.
Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham rejected a Freedom of Information Act suit earlier this month filed on behalf of parent Carol Beth Litkouhi, who was seeking materials related to a gender studies class, including reading assignments.
Cunningham ruled Michigan's FOIA law only covers school districts as a public body, and not its individual non-executive employees.
The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation went to court on behalf of Litkouhi, and says it will appeal the decision.
While it only applies to the Rochester case, the Mackinac Center warns the case could be used to hide information held by other government workers, including police officers. It also expressed concern government entities could keep secret what should be public information simply by leaving the reports, documents, etc. in the hands of lower-level workers.
And they should have them. The laws governing public education should start with the fact that minor children belong to and are the responsibility of their parents. Nothing that happens to children in a public school should be held in secret from parents.
The larger issue here, however, is the disregard the ruling shows for the public’s right to know. Employees on the public payroll are not independent agents. Their work belongs to the people who pay their salaries — the taxpayers.
To pretend citizens don't have the right to know how public employees are carrying out the duties they pay them to perform is insulting.
Rochester schools argued teachers are not covered by FOIA because they are not members of the administration, "but instead are employees and members of a bargaining unit represented by the Michigan Education Association, and therefore not members of a public body."
Cunningham agreed with the argument that FOIA only applies to public bodies, and not the individuals who make up those bodies.
Curiously, the ruling quotes from the Freedom of Information Act, which state citizens "are entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those who represent them as officials and public employees." If teachers aren't public employees, what are they?
The judge employed legal pretzelry to conclude the law was never intended to cover employees of a school district such as teachers because it does not specifically mention them.
The ruling is a dangerous narrowing of the disclosure law that we trust will be remedied when this case gets to a higher court.
