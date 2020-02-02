Fix 8 percent of the “damn roads” just doesn’t have the umph we were looking for.
We, like millions of Michiganders, breathed a sigh of relief when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $3.5 billion road funding plan during her state of the state address Wednesday night. Flashes of potholes past flashed to mind, traumatic experiences that leave many of us spending winter days daydreaming about cruising smooth blacktop in some sunny southern state where cash for pavement isn’t so scarce.
That last bit may elicit a bit of eye rolling from some, but lets be honest with ourselves, Michigan’s roads suck. They suck almost as much as the 2008 Lions — that’s the year they went 0-16 and earned a spot as the worst team in NFL history from a bunch of sports historians. In Grand Traverse County, where a local road millage has helped patch and rebuild miles of crumbling asphalt, things aren’t so dire — more like how we feel about next year’s Lions team.
Yet, even on our best roads, yawning fissures in our pavement continue dealing blows to our vehicles and our pocketbooks.
For anyone who hasn’t found it yet, there’s a real spine crusher at the intersection of Cass Road and Eighth Street. It has been swallowing SUV tires for days now, and nearly devoured an entire Subaru last week.
That’s why that initial swell of hope as Whitmer explained her plan to bypass the legislature to “fix the damn roads” was a bit short-lived. More than 30 percent of the billions she plans to barrow with bonds would be spent in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, on state highways and interstate sections that have fallen into dire states of disrepair after decades of neglect. The rest would be dedicated mostly to rebuilding other major roadways the state is responsible for maintaining.
That means the 92 percent of Michigan’s motorways — many of them crumbling as well — would fall into a pot of status quo funding that during the past few decades has stewed them into oblivion. Those are the lanes maintained by local governments.
So, it’s pretty clear, despite side-stepping the lawmakers who so far have been unable to make meaningful headway on fixing Michigan’s roads, Whitmer’s plan is a just a temporary triage to plug the worst holes.
And nobody should mischaracterize putting this round of necessary road repairs on credit as a comprehensive solution to this state’s decades of infrastructure neglect. Lawmakers and governors have, for at least the past two decades, been racking up a lumbering debt Michigan taxpayers will eventually pay.
Antrim County Road Commission Engineer Manager Burt Thompson probably summed up the situation best during an interview last week with a Record-Eagle reporter: “It’s going to take a lot more money to get out of this.”
There is no doubt voters will hold both the governor and the legislature accountable at the polls in coming years.
So, yes, we appreciate Whitmer’s effort to force movement toward fixing some of the “damn roads.”
But we foresee a long, rough ride ahead for those of us who live in areas of the state striped with the rest of the “damn roads.”
