The past few weeks have been tough at the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Reducing the days we deliver a printed newspaper was an awful decision to make. But it was a necessary shift in the face of the economic storm created by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a move to ensure our community enjoys the benefits of strong local journalism for years to come.
For decades, as many local news outlets nationwide struggled, the Record-Eagle stood out as an example of a newspaper that continued running its press daily because of strong community support for local journalism. But no business in any part of our economy has been spared from the beating our state and nation are taking.
In the days following the announcement, we prepared ourselves for a number of reactions from our community.
We heard from a chorus of friends and supporters who long have understood and valued the newspaper as a cornerstone institution in a healthy community. We heard from readers who can’t imagine a morning cup of coffee without a copy of the Record-Eagle. And we heard from a frustrated few who aren’t sure how to access the digital editions on the days we no longer print.
But we weren’t prepared for Cari Noga.
Cari lives in Traverse City and she and her husband, Mike Henderson, for years have supported local journalism in a number of ways, including through a subscription to the Record-Eagle. But Cari’s ties to the newspaper run a little deeper than a regular morning read. More than two decades ago, before she began writing books, Cari worked as a reporter at the Record-Eagle.
Faced with the news the newspaper would reduce its print days, Cari decided to do something. By midday on April 25, Record-Eagle reporters and editors began to receive notes about a GoFundMe campaign Cari launched. Her fundraiser calls for others to support local journalism by subscribing to the newspaper, and, if possible, make a contribution to the fund she created on the digital philanthropy site.
Cari and Mike chipped in the first $100 to kickoff the campaign, set a $20,200 goal, and to date have collected more than $1,700 from 25 contributors. The Record-Eagle will allocate money collected by the campaign toward local match fundraising that will support the newspaper’s partnership with Report for America, a national nonprofit that helps put more journalist boots on the ground in communities across the country. This year, the partnership will help create a new full-time reporting position at the Record-Eagle for data journalist Kaye LaFond.
The partnership is a rare opportunity — only about 160 newsrooms were selected to participate in 2020 — and will fund specialized reporting capacity in Traverse City that isn’t found in other cities our size.
Cari’s fundraiser reminds us of all the wonderful outpourings of support we’ve documented in our pages during the newspaper’s 164-year history — everything from food donations to trail construction bees.
We were floored by Cari’s effort, not because we haven’t seen our community pull together for a worthy cause before, but because this time, the worthy cause is us.
