Our belts are tight, and they’ll likely get tighter in the coming weeks.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order hit many of us like a leap into Lake Michigan on a hot May day. Everything was great, and then it wasn’t.
The necessity of the lockdown is evident as doctors and health officials confirm more cases of COVID-19 in northern Michigan and statewide each day. With each of those new tallies come more deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — now nearly 13,000 confirmed cases and almost 500 deaths.
But the economic damage landed quickly, with a thud, and we can’t yet see the other side.
We all, the Record-Eagle included, shifted in a split second from charging forward toward another booming summer in northern Michigan, to a near halt. The immediate impact on our whole community is borne out in one place — the newspaper. It is evident in what’s there — the cascade of articles documenting life under threat of a pandemic, and answering important questions the crisis begs. And it’s evident in what isn’t — sports pages, advertisements, heft.
We’re thinner, and not in a good way, and we know it.
But our job hasn’t changed. The duty we feel to keep you, our community, informed hasn’t faded.
In fact, it’s more important now than ever before.
Our cadre of 20 journalists are at work, albeit often making calls and writing stories from home, not the newsroom. Our advertising sales staff are making calls to businesses, although now more often to talk about future projects. Our press still runs every day. And our delivery drivers are on the streets before 4 a.m. each day.
In many ways, we are lucky. Robust support from you, our readers, provides the Record-Eagle important economic diversity.
The fact is, our subscribers are the ones who will keep the lights on, the press running and our team of skilled journalists working through this crisis.
Those individual contributions also allow us to offer free access for everyone, regardless of means, to all of our COVID-19 coverage on our website, record-eagle.com.
We all, the Record-Eagle included, will face unprecedented conditions both socially and economically in the coming weeks and months.
But we are ready to take on the coming challenges the same way we always have, together.
