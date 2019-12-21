The issue: Communities implore Gov. Whitmer to declare Great Lakes shoreline disaster areas
Our view: There is no question there is a disaster, so why isn't it declared yet?
There is a special irony to the pain and destruction inflicted by high water levels in the Great Lakes.
The one thing that makes our state stand apart from all others is chipping away at the edges of the mitten, wreaking havoc on the places we cherish and demolishing the infrastructure that enables us to live in shoreline communities.
The slow-moving scourge of near-record lake levels sounds like the kind of problem that really only impacts homeowners who can afford waterfront vacation properties, but the coming problems reach far beyond thinner beaches at the family cottage.
Bridges have washed away. Breakwalls have crumbled into the waves. And wastewater treatment facilities are threatened.
We all will pay a price as Lake Michigan creeps toward the historical high water mark set in 1986 -- a year when lake levels peaked just a fraction of an inch above the mark recorded last month.
There also is no indication 2019 will be the last year of high water taking bites out of our shoreline communities.
Don Wuebbles, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois who works on climate change impacts on the Great Lakes talked with writers for the magazine "Scientific American" last month. Wuebbles said we should expect more fluctuation in our lakes.
“This is the kind of year that may be more typical than not,” he said.
That's why we weren't surprised when Elk Rapids joined a cadre of lakeshore communities calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan lawmakers to respond to near-record water levels by declaring the state's shoreline a disaster area. The classification would allow those areas access to pots of state cash that could help foot the bill for costly repairs and preemptive measures.
And lets not underestimate the long-term cost if communities don't move to proactively cope with the rising water. Eroded beaches aren't the real problem. No, saturated soil at lakefront properties could stop septic systems from working properly, causing E.coli contamination in our lakes and bays. Encroaching water now means waves can reach and damage buried infrastructure like sewage and stormwater pipes. And high water pushing up river mouths has begun eroding earthen dams and spillways.
Thus far, state officials have tried to steer requests for aid through local bureaucratic channels. We wonder why?
It's not like the damage already done and more on the horizon was a surprise. The disaster on the Third Coast moves slower than the most sluggish hurricane. It's also something we've seen before, so there's a pretty fresh example -- in 1986, Gov. James J. Blanchard, preemptively declared a disaster to ensure Michiganders and their communities had access to state aid -- to help inform statewide reaction.
Relying on local coffers to properly cope with rising water will end in a patchwork of success and disaster. So it makes sense to ask statewide leaders to support a broad, uniform response triggered by a disaster declaration.
Nobody wishes to hear the word disaster mentioned in the same sentence as the Great Lakes, but in this circumstance a lot of positive things will follow that negative label.
