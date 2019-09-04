It’s easier than ever to get out on the water.
Never before have we so many inclusive, easy reasons to get out there.
Affordable, foldable, inflatable boats. SUPs and kayaks built like Buicks. Tour groups and social media-driven floatillas.
We — and throngs of area visitors — take our toys and hit the water.
Sometimes the water hits back.
High water levels and other conditions ensures the hits keep on coming.
Our water rescuers — the U.S. Coast Guard, county sheriff’s departments, fire departments, police, dive teams — report brisk work in finding missing, injured and distressed people in the water.
“It’s been a very violent year on the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan,” said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
“Our deputies have been plenty busy.”
Blair Township Fire Chief Bill Parker’s team responded to four separate incidents along the Boardman in one week this July.
We need to be mindful of our changing water conditions.
Dam removal along the Boardman has changed its character into something wilder, requiring deeper expertise.
High water levels also play a role in faster currents and up the ante in the danger factor, as the ability to self-rescue diminishes.
We should also wear life jackets, talk about the changing conditions and make communication plans before we venture out — just in case.
We should also thank our rescuers who do their best to fish us out of tough spots.
We can’t talk about it enough — especially as more and more of us head out to the water, and it gets easier and easier to do so.
Water safety is never a wet blanket.
