Two months.
That’s how long it has been since the novel coronavirus, and attempts to control its spread, began to grind Michigan’s economy to a halt. Since March 10, thousands of businesses shuttered to obey Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s various executive orders, including her stay at home command. And more than 1.3 million Michiganders — 26 percent of the Great Lakes State’s total workforce — have filed for unemployment.
More important: that’s how long hundreds of thousands of our neighbors have waited for unemployment payments.
Our neighbors have spent countless, fruitless hours dialing phones and logging onto state websites, looking for help, and finding only frustration and stress. They can’t even expect something as simple as an acknowledgement that they soon will receive a check or direct deposit.
Meanwhile, bills, missed rent or mortgage payments, and stress pile high.
Maybe that’s why news of special treatment granted to state workers laid off during the past few weeks frustrates us. State officials claimed their move to automatically register furloughed state workers for unemployment wasn’t special treatment, that they weren’t jumping the line.
But that’s exactly what they did, and it’s clear why they did it.
After all, why would anyone want to subject their employees to the frustration so many of those now waiting in the line have endured?
The pandemic-induced filings have, yet again, panned a spotlight onto a state-run system that for decades has been a tangle of bureaucratic mishap and malfeasance. (See Gov. Rick Snyder’s implementation of an automated fraud detection system that illegitimately demolished thousands of peoples’ lives.)
We’re beginning to wonder if the system is intentionally poorly run, a cynical move to discourage workers from claiming benefits?
There’s no question even a well-working unemployment mechanism would’ve been blindsided by the pandemic.
The surge of filings that flooded into the system that administers the state’s unemployment safety net was overwhelming. Peak weekly filings hit more than 388,000 — five times more new claims than the high mark set during the Great Recession.
Last week, 60 days into the state’s COVID-19 crisis, new claims finally fell below 70,000.
The numbers were inconceivable two months ago.
But two months is a long time.
It’s enough time for state officials to hire extra staffers to help chip away at the pile of claims inundating their offices. Enough time to purchase new servers to help handle the volume of filings. Enough time for some Michiganders to return to work (many likely before they’ve received unemployment assistance payments).
Maybe two months of agony will be enough to convince Michigan’s policy elite to finally fix the state’s flagrantly inadequate unemployment system.
Because this period of crisis isn’t adequate motivation, we can be sure the failures are intentional.
