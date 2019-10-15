Seventy years later the sisters remember the teasing.
Charles Stanley Lawler used to kid his little sister Beverly that the Traverse City truancy officer would come and get her if she didn’t go to school.
David Feriend ice-skated around a Kingsley pond, towing his sister Doris on a sled before sticking a slick move.
“He flipped the rope, and when he did my hands were the first to leave the sled and my derriere followed really fast-like,” Doris Clark said.
Beverly and Doris were girls when their brothers were killed, and their brothers barely men.
Lawler was 19 when he was killed. Feriend was 23.
Both young men had enlisted and fought in the Korean War. Both men were declared missing. The families of both men were given Purple Heart medals.
Then both men’s remains returned home almost 70 years later, released in a 2018 deal brokered with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Yong Un and President Donald Trump.
In the 55 boxes of remains, two of those identified have returned to our region.
But the long road home is filled with political potholes.
In North Korea and elsewhere, our war dead are used politically, and the deals have been numerous.
In 1990 to 1994, North Korea uncovered and returned 208 boxes of remains.
In 1996-2005 joint operations between the U.S. and North Korea yielded 220 sets of remains. Our government paid $20 million to North Korea during this time in “costs.” Then the program stopped for safety reasons.
Then seven troops came home in 2007 after an unofficial visit from U.S. politician Bill Richardson.
None came home under President Barack Obama. According to the National Committee on North Korea, 200 sets of remains were offered in 2016 but “the administration did not pursue this offer in its remaining time in office.”
Then came the 2018 deal that gave us back two of our own. But after the failures in the summit in Hanoi in 2019, it’s off again.
It’s sad that our war dead are used in this way, because we remember the people behind the numbered boxes, even though it has taken decades — and may still take decades to bring them home.
According to the National Committee on North Korea 7,800 Americans are still considered “unaccounted for” from the Korean War. An estimated 5,300 of these troops went missing in North Korea.
There’s much work to do, and it’s important as ever to remind ourselves that everything that has been done this far came from the MIA/KIA/POW families who have pressured their politicians to act.
The families remember the people — and the teasing.
But they’re getting older, and 70 years is a long time to wait.
We need to bring back our dead while there are those who can take the DNA tests that identify them, and can speak at their homecoming.
