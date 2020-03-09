Election day is usually a question of who — but tonight, it might be a question of when.
Election results will likely be late, our clerks and counters warn us.
The spike in absentee ballots made possible by no-reason voting has created logistical problems further complicated by current laws, they caution. For example, ballots surged up to 80 percent in some precincts, but counters couldn’t touch them until today.
But our hurdle-jumping will be in full, shiny spotlight mode tonight.
All political hawkeyes will look to us to determine the trajectory of the Democratic presidential candidate race, as Michigan is arguably the night’s biggest prize. Ours is a closed primary, with 125 of our 147 delegates pledged by today’s election result.
(The Republican vote is expected to be won handily by incumbent Donald Trump).
We should enjoy our importance and political sway, before we show the world that the Mitten State will be counting with mittens this year.
But while the presidential primary gets all the bandwidth, there are plenty of local ballot questions that deserve your attention.
Almost $3 million in tax increases are on the ballots between our five-county coverage area, and several millage renewal requests.
Two communities — the Village of Central Lake in Antrim County and Crystal Lake Township in Benzie County — are tackling marijuana issues.
Central Lake residents will decide how many marijuana-related businesses they want within the village; Crystal Lake Township residents if they want any at all.
So if you’re a procrastinator type (or one who sandbags until the Presidential Election come November) don’t forget to check your ballot at sos.gov and vote.
Lines at the polls may be shorter, but getting results may take longer.
