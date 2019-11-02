The issue: School district trustees, executives continue their battle against transparency
Our view: How are they not getting the message our community so clearly sent?
Sunshine is the only cleanser strong enough to clean up the mess trustees and executives have made at Traverse City Area Public Schools.
Yet, some who occupy elected and hired positions with responsibility to lead northern Michigan's largest school district seem hell bent on keeping their actions in the shadows. After weeks of begging, pleading and demanding transparency, our community again faced efforts by public officials to shield their decisions from constituents, parents and teachers.
It's a relentless pattern of behavior that erodes public trust in the district each day officials persist in the opaque path they've chosen.
We -- and many of you -- are tired of the games. We're tired of arguing with people who seem to have forgotten they were either hired or elected to conduct district business in public view. And we're tired of watching money earmarked to fund our children's education flushed toward unnecessary severance packages and legal bills.
That frustration was exacerbated last week by a pair of developments in the weeks-long upheaval in the district's upper management and board of trustees.
The first: TCAPS leaders decided to omit the interviews of nine candidates who applied to fill a vacant board trustee seat from the district's live TV feed.
"We have almost two hours of interviews and it just allows each candidate their privacy and others ... would be not viewing the process until it comes to their opportunity to come and speak," said board President Sue Kelly before she asked a Record-Eagle reporter to also shut down the newspaper's livestream of the meeting.
The reporter politely declined Kelly's request to effectively create a digital closed session during what should've been an open meeting.
We understand the district's desire to provide a level field for all candidates who interviewed, but the public's right to view the candidates' comments far outweighs any legitimate concern about unfairness. Heck, during the interviews, the candidates were sequestered in a room down the hall with interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka. It would've been pretty obvious if any of the trustee candidates was sneaking a peek at others' interviews.
Instead, the concern over the "privacy" of applicants who applied to hold public office came off as tone-deaf at best, especially coming from district leaders who find themselves under siege over their efforts to keep our community in the dark.
Ironically, several candidates cited transparency or rebuilding community trust as a top priority for the district.
The second: A handful of suspect responses to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by the Record-Eagle more than three weeks ago.
Those releases constituted the first round in what likely will be a weeks-long trickle of records. We hope those requests will shed light on, among a bevy of other things, the series of events that led the district to pay its newly-hired superintendent, Ann Cardon, $180,000 to tender her resignation after little more than 70 days on the job.
But this first volley of records releases give us little hope district officials are hearing, let alone heeding the message our community continues to send.
Instead of erring on the side of openness as Michigan's FOIA statute directs, the district's representatives employed a number of vague, illegitimate and suspect exemptions as grounds to redact significant chunks of text and email discussions. It appears they attempted to stretch attorney-client privilege exemptions to cover conversations between Cardon and Kelly. They claimed an exemption exclusively for minutes from closed-session meetings extends to the multi-page complaint Kelly levied against Cardon in an Oct. 7 meeting. And it appears they blotted out an Aug. 9 email from trustee Jane Klegman to Cardon for no reason at all.
Many of the redactions appear to serve little more than the vanity of trustees.
Now, instead of our community having the answers it deserves, the Record-Eagle must engage in what promises to be a weeks-long appeals process. In the next few days we will deliver to district officials multiple appeals related to their redactions. Board trustees will then have the option to either uphold or overturn those decisions in an open meeting.
We hope trustees will begin to heed the demand for transparency their community continues to send. Because the task of rebuilding trust can't start until trustees invest more than lip service in transparency.
