The issue: Holidays are times for family, friends and togetherness
Our view: Take a moment today to be there for someone who's struggling
It doesn't take much to change someone's day, especially on Christmas.
The span between Thanksgiving and New Years Day is packed with school music performances, charity food drives, company holiday parties, light parades, dinners with friends, and, hopefully, one quiet morning at home with family.
It's a particularly spectacular time to be part of our community, a place where the festivities seem to carry just a little more zest than anywhere else.
The holidays are a wonderful time for many, a busy time filled with family, festivities and coziness. But as we focus on the things that make our lives bright this week, some of our neighbors are left behind.
For many, because of loss of loved ones, financial struggles or just plain loneliness, this week is an extraordinarily painful time. It's a time when isolation felt by some of our friends, family members and neighbors can grow as many of us are lost in the sometimes self-focused bustle of the season.
We hope everyone fortunate enough to have a holiday filled with togetherness and cheer this year will take a moment to reach out to someone who might need a place to celebrate, share a meal, or feel at home. Something as simple as a kind word or a listening ear could be enough to change the day for someone you know.
Because, for most of us, Christmas is a day of plenty. Plenty of warmth. Plenty of togetherness. Plenty of coziness. Plenty of cheer.
Plenty to share with a friend, a neighbor or a even a stranger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.