Something happens when you ask for someone’s opinions — you get them. That’s the easy part.
Harder is figuring out what to do with them.
In the matter of $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in Grand Traverse County, commissioners used a survey to gather opinions about where to best put the dollars.
The move came after a 15-member advisory committee made up of community leaders and four county administrators met to discuss priorities. This drew some ire, as the public wasn’t invited. The public’s time would come, came reassurances. These leaders (many from public and nonprofit sectors) wouldn’t be able to speak freely with the public eyes on them. The public? There was a separate process for that.
That process resulted in the survey, which drew 1,841 responses representing all 13 townships, two villages and Traverse City.
Results reflected an ongoing call for an expansion of the city-county Senior Center, something that has been sought by local seniors and others for more than 20 years.
In recent discussions though, several commissioners lightly disparaged the survey results as non-scientific, over-represented by city views, insecure and reflective of special interests over good-for-all.
“When I went and took this survey I noticed, hey I can take this as many times as I wanted,” said Commissioner Rob Hentschel, who also added that he “didn’t want someone’s T-ball team” galvanizing a bunch of votes for a new T-ball field and not for the good of the county.
Commissioner Ron Clous questioned the public’s thinking in the rankings for placing public safety spending below infrastructure, (28 percent); workforce housing (23 percent) and mental and behavioral health serv- ices (21 percent) and childcare.
“I don’t understand public safety not being at the top, because without public safety you’re not getting any of the other stuff,” Clous said.
Commissioners will devote more time to understanding the survey results in a coming study session, hold a joint session with the ARPA Committee and eventually ID and set its top funding priorities, gather public input, and open applications for community projects.
We live in a society where asking for opinions feels virtuous. What’s harder is listening to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.