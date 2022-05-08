The numbers look good: In April, 428,000 jobs were added, according to Bureau of Labor statistics released Friday. Unemployment is at a low 3.6 percent, with more lows in uninsured employment (historical low) and labor market disruptions (all-time low), the report said.
The numbers look good — even better than expected, given how COVID-19 upended just about everything.
Our Congressional Budget Office forecast that it would take us at least until the third quarter of 2023 to recover our job numbers and that today’s unemployment rate would be above 5 percent, according to Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell.
Yet help-wanted signs proliferate like spring mushrooms.
Staff shortage headlines abound as people stack up in airports and hospitals. Tax return delayed? The IRS needs more than 1,000 more hands to process the return of millions of taxpayer dollars.
Locally, darkened storefronts and restaurants are common sights mid-week, as businesses conserve staff for their highest traffic days. The city summer camp closed before it opened because it couldn’t hire counselors. This week, Traverse City firefighters shuttered a station for a day, the second time in as many weeks, and the union will push for more hiring.
Rampell reminds us though that there are two postings for every unemployed person — what’s really at work isn’t just that the baby boomers are retiring, but that — even before the pandemic hit — fewer working age people (particularly 25- to 34-year-olds) are participating in a workforce where wages aren’t keeping pace with rising costs of the basics.
All of these factors contribute to community-wide soul searching as we delve into what our basics look like, and the barriers keeping people out of local jobs, like the lack of affordable day care and housing.
These conversations are being elevated across the sectors, and necessity is mothering some creative inventions — like Short’s Brewing’s recent purchase of the Bellaire Motel to house some seasonal workers.
Unfortunately for all of us, there are no simple solutions to the mass of complicated factors at work.
But our better-than-hoped national job recovery, post-COVID, can energize the conversation — and the likelihood that we’ll look for answers within the paradox, not in spite of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.