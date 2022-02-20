Half measures and hand wringing simply aren’t enough.
Yet, that’s what seems to persist from Michigan PFAS Action Response Team leaders after the state agency was exposed for failing to notify residents of a Traverse City neighborhood that they might be drinking contaminated well water.
Reporting by a Record-Eagle journalist in early 2021 exposed the agency’s practice of withholding critical notifications from people who live near suspected contamination sites. In the case of the Pine Grove neighborhood in Traverse City, that meant residents in nearly 20 homes continued drinking contaminated well water for eight months after officials had flagged their water wells as in the path of a toxic plume emanating from a nearby airport property.
We later learned such lack of proactive notification wasn’t just a one-time error visited upon our neighbors. No, agency leaders cited scientific and state procedures as their excuse for not lifting so much as a finger to tell those residents they may be drinking, cooking with and bathing in water laced with contaminants linked to a laundry list of health problems, including cancer.
Turns out the delay we mapped in Traverse City was repeated several times over at sites across Michigan, including some where notification was delayed for years. In fact, agency officials seemed to give grossly misplaced priority to communicating with polluters for protracted periods instead of knocking on doors and broadcasting warnings to people who might be negatively impacted by such pollution.
That’s why baby steps made by the agency during the past year to fix officials’ priority problem are both encouraging and disappointing.
MPART Executive Director Abigail Hendershott, during a recent meeting of a citizens’ advisory group that seeks notification policy changes, said her agency moved much more quickly to notify residents who live near 10 other airports in the state officials are investigating PFAS contamination.
“In the past, we would’ve waited until we had at least some kind of actual concentration of PFAS, some data, and now we are not waiting, especially in those cases where we know AFFF(PFAS-laden firefighting foam) has been used and heavily used at a lot of these airports,” she told the group.
Yet, about a year after the agency’s flawed policies were exposed, officials still haven’t adopted adequate measures that prioritize public notification and public safety.
Hendershott contends there are case-by-case nuances that make setting blanket notification policies difficult, complexities that contributed to the agonizingly slow policy revisions.
It’s just that kind of bureaucratic hand wringing we can’t afford, especially as officials discover more PFAS contamination sites, including some that reached our food supply through contaminated biosolids spread on farm fields.
Such resistance to cutting a simple path to prioritize public notification betrays gross misplacement of priorities.
Is it really that difficult to send a public notice to all residents who live near a suspected contamination site as soon as state officials launch an investigation? How about notifying local health departments or, even better, local news outlets? Why would anyone not want early notification about potential groundwater or environmental contamination in an area?
If we’ve learned anything during the past two years living in a public health crisis, it’s that more information, more disclosure is a good thing. The people around us, our neighbors, family members and friends can and will make wise decisions for themselves if they’re given a chance.
Keeping them in the dark about PFAS contamination sites near their homes or touching their food supplies is both a disservice and it’s dangerous.
It’s time our state officials in charge of PFAS response policies get serious about setting policies that serve public health.
After all, the public, not polluters, should be their priority.
