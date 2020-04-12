Nothing builds empathy better than a few miles in someone else’s shoes.
Maybe it’s time Michigan’s political elite, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included, and career bureaucrats take a trot through our state’s unemployment system to retrieve their paychecks. A little experience might motivate them to finally fix the systemic trainwreck their constituents find themselves wrestling.
That system was overwhelmed during recent weeks by a flood of filings triggered by Whitmer’s effective pause of Michigan’s economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past few weeks, more than 800,000 Michiganders filed for unemployment benefits, and those were just the ones who were able to break through the bureaucratic bungle that calls itself Michigan’s unemployment system.
The reality is, thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of our neighbors and family members have spent days on end stymied by a computer and phone system we’ve known was woefully inadequate for at least the past two decades.
We have heard pleas from countless laid off workers who become more desperate by the day. They aren’t social service millionaires. They’re normal people who live paycheck to paycheck when things are good, and now can’t work because of the state’s ongoing “stay at home” order. They already missed payments, and now are running out of money to buy food.
Meanwhile, even those who managed to break through the computer and phone debacle, say the $600 boost to weekly benefits promised by a federal stimulus package hasn’t arrived.
It shouldn’t take yet another catastrophe for Michigan lawmakers and bureaucrats to fix the state’s atrocious unemployment system. Then again, what should we expect from a system plagued by flaws spanning four governors and more than 20 years?
The flaws date back at least to the 1990s when state officials decided to shutter local unemployment offices in favor of a phone system that lacked capacity to handle claim volumes. By the time the Great Recession hit, nothing had changed, and a surge of filings left workers frustrated and broke. Somehow we arrived at this economic crisis with, yet again, a system incapable of rising to the task.
And we’re leaving out Gov. Rick Snyder’s “MIDAS” computer system that falsely accused tens of thousands of workers of filing fraudulent claims. That disaster spelled financial ruin for many, including some who lost their homes. For some reason Whitmer’s administration continues to defend that robot run amok in court as workers attempt to claw back what’s theirs from that debacle.
So we find ourselves wondering why, again, working people who, by no fault of their own are out of work, are left coping with an inadequate system?
Governors and lawmakers often find themselves confronting decades-old systemic flaws in times of crisis, and there is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic presents many of those intersections.
It is in these moments, when ill-conceived systems hurt the vulnerable, that our leaders cement their legacy, shining or tarnished.
We hope they rise to meet this challenge, because our livelihoods will depend upon it.
