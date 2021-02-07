It’s simply not that difficult to understand transparency.
Yet, we continue to face a string of officials who seem to think governments and publicly-funded agencies should operate behind closed doors.
During the past few weeks, we’ve watched yet another taxpayer-funded organization engage in an attempt to end-run around Michigan’s transparency laws, and in doing so shield their actions from the public.
This time Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, a government-run outfit that receives more than $70 million in taxpayer cash each year, has decided the amount it agreed to pay to settle a wrongful death lawsuit is none of our business.
Yes, none of taxpayers’ business.
And the powers that make decisions for NLCMH are so committed to keeping the payout secret, it appears they violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act by refusing to release the figure and spent more of our tax dollars to ask a judge to seal the records.
It’s the kind of behavior that often makes us wonder if the folks involved understand where their paycheck comes from? Do they not understand such efforts to shield their actions from public view erode public trust? Do they not understand the money they fork out to compensate for their mistakes originates in our pockets?
Last we checked, hiding financial records from the public isn’t simply a violation of the Michigan Freedom of Information Act, it’s a violation of our state’s constitution.
Yes, the constitution.
In all their wisdom, generations of lawmakers, and the people who hashed out the foundation of all Michigan law clearly understood one important fact: the people who pay the bills have an undeniable right to know how their money is spent.
It’s right there, in Article IX, Section 23.
“All financial records, accountings, audit reports and other reports of public moneys shall be public records and open to inspection.”
We’re sure NLCMH will argue that some or all of the settlement will be paid by its insurance company, and therefore the amount can be hidden. But experience, years and years of reporting on similar settlements, tells us those payout figures are unequivocally a public record.
Such settlements always involve some share of taxpayer funding, and it’s inconceivable that the payout today won’t result in higher insurance premiums later.
Whether the settlement costs us $1 or $1 million taxpayers have a right to know how their money is spent.
We hope 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, on Feb. 22 when he decides whether to allow NLCMH to keep its settlement secret, provides a clear education on the importance of transparency. Both the public employees who lead NLCMH and probably several others in northern Michigan could use some guidance on the topic.
The word “private” should simply be expunged from the vocabulary of those who make decisions about public money.
It’s our money, we have a right to know how they spend it.