Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.