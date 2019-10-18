There’s a code in journalism and guidelines many outlets follow.
Some of the code is written down, emailed and posted; some of it is passed on like inheritance, some with near-religious reverence.
They seem like exceptions to our always-on operating philosophy of the more information, the better; attribute information to real people with real names; and include all known details.
Except when vulnerable people are concerned.
Here, we step away from the fairly straightforward process of newsgathering and dissemination — and into humanity’s gray areas.
How do we report death by suicide when it’s not in a public place or done by a public person? How do we handle awful things when children are involved? How do we handle accusations, accusers and the accused?
We aren’t news-bots; we’re people, and we ask these questions to protect the most vulnerable among us.
But we also need to ask ourselves if this protection doesn’t sometimes play into the stigma that surrounds these issues.
Stigma comes from words like stigmata (plural) — marks, brands, scars — something that visibly identifies us as different.
Today’s stigma is an unseen social construct — something that disqualifies us from full societal acceptance — or and also, the expectation that this will occur.
Social victimization is a tricky business. It’s a place where “always” and “never” are spoken with too much conviction, and “why?” isn’t asked nearly enough.
Last week Lexi Witkop took us through the harrowing experience of her sexual assault, the “blankness” she felt afterward, her fear of what police, hospital staff, other people, would say about the drugs in her system if she tried to do something about the attack. But she stuck through the judicial process, taking us with her.
A wellspring of support gushed forth after the story published, thanking Witkop for standing up for herself. Her story sparked side conversations. We saw some of these connections forge a possible path to healing for others’ experiences.
We won’t know the impact of reporting this story with the names-faces-facts criteria that we use to report others. But we know we should always question our practices.
Because by trying to protect victims, perhaps we’re making it harder for them to speak up or unwittingly cordoning them off from each other.
Expectations change. Norms and social culture shift over time. Even the term stigma as we know it today has only been around since the 60s. That’s not forever.
Our policies aim to protect people from being socially victimized by the bad things that happen to them, but immeasurable understanding happens when someone demands to speak for themselves — fully and unapologetically.
Maybe now, we are ready to hear them.
