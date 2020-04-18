Let’s be honest, we all say things not meant for others’ ears.
Muttered insults from beyond earshot of people who irritate us. Shouts inside a windows-rolled-up car. Rhetorical conversations with ourselves during a mic-muted conference call.
It’s normal, some would say mundane even, to vent a little frustration in relative privacy.
But one person’s frustration during a Wednesday Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting boiled over into public display. Inadvertently.
It’s the kind of crescendo that makes us all long for the days of fluorescent-lighted podiums and stale boardroom coffee.
Just a few seconds before the one hour, 40 minute mark in the meeting, Commissioner Gourdie La Pointe was interrupted by an enthusiastic, profanity-laced outburst.
La Pointe had been mustering a question about some details related to a proposed millage to support a new Senior Citizens Center, when his soft comments were overrun.
“Well read the g--d- — thing, you son of a b----!” Robert Steadman, president of Senior Center Friends blurted into the virtual meeting room.
Steadman didn’t realize his microphone had been unmuted so he could present to commissioners, and his unfiltered declaration halted the meeting with stunned silence for a few seconds before discussion resumed.
Steadman since apologized for his interjection, and La Pointe graciously shook off the incident.
“It’s no big deal,” he said in a telephone interview with a Record-Eagle reporter hours after the meeting. “I’ve probably muttered things too. But, I have muted my mic first.”
But the late-night-TV-worthy gaffe is simply the culmination of frustration and folly as public officials attempt to maintain transparency as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders planted Michiganders at home and eased restrictions of the Open Meetings Act to accommodate remote meetings.
There’s nothing better than a government that meets, deliberates and votes in the presence of the voters they represent. And our experience during the past month provided more than a profane punctuation of that fact.
We want to be clear, most public officials, especially the staffers tasked with finding solutions, have done their damndest to keep our open governments working.
Yet, we continue to hear about glitches and frustration. One school board failed to pay for enough virtual meeting space and inadvertently shut out people who wanted to attend. The City of Traverse City was forced to adjust its public comment procedures because its typical structure translated to a digital platform stretched a regular meeting past midnight. And well, we know what happened when heat under the collar hit a hot mic.
All we’re saying is, we’re counting the days until the term “meeting” reclaims its meaning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.