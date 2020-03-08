We can’t expect policymakers to fix a problem they can’t quantify.
But we also shouldn’t continue to tolerate those who would lean on a lack of information to justify inaction.
For years, Traverse City Record-Eagle reporters navigated a relative dearth of data while trying to provide context to communities about what’s happening inside their local jails. If a jail administrator complains of overcrowding, there are no publicly available statistics to show whether the facility’s woes are an anomaly or a statewide problem. If a corrections officer cites understaffing as a safety issue, there is no way to verify the problem with data. And if an inmate dies by suicide in a county jail, there is no way to know whether there is a problem with safety in a single facility or a systemic issue with how we treat people struggling with mental illness.
The absence of data or inconsistent information collection has been a refrain from both state and local officials as they discuss problems inside Michigan’s local jails. Each county seems to employ its own system for booking and tracking inmates, and there is no statutory requirement that local authorities report to any state authority.
There isn’t so much as a requirement local jail operators report in-custody deaths to any state or federal agency.
Yet, experts and officials we spoke with during the past few years all seem to know local jails have become de-facto treatment centers for people struggling with mental illness. They also struggle with a serious suicide problem, one many who work in the system acknowledge, but few discuss publicly.
Faced with that data void, more than a year ago, the Record-Eagle began an effort to do what state overseers haven’t. We decided to collect records and data on who lives and who dies in Michigan’s jails.
The collection wasn’t easy, but it also wasn’t impossible.
In fact, it would’ve been much easier with the authority our state government could muster.
Today, in an effort to provide information others haven’t, we made public the records we collected during a county-by-county search. Information contained in many of the documents is difficult to read, but we believe the information they contain is integral to our effort to explain the struggles inmates, corrections officers, mental health professionals and jail administrators face every day.
We also believe the data we derive from those records is an important ingredient to contribute toward the ongoing discussions about how to fix our state’s problems with its local jails.
It’s easy to blame inaction on a lack of information, so we hope our work will help our lawmakers move toward meaningful change.
Because not measuring a problem doesn't mean it isn't there.
