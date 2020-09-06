It’s about time Michigan puts all the numbers on the table when we talk about school funding.
For the past few years, state legislative and school leaders have debated how to properly fund the state’s public school system — probably the most important public service any state provides.
Yet, for some reason the system persistently works with math that couldn’t by any stretch of the imagination give us an accurate picture of what we spend on educating our state’s 1.5 million k-12 students.
We consistently hear policy makers debating per-pupil funding (the payments each school district receives attached to each student enrolled). And most of us could be forgiven for believing that cash — $8,111 per student last school year in most districts — is what we spend in the classroom for each kid.
It’s a funding number that obscures reality.
It’s disconcerting to hear school superintendents describe a financial yo-yo they trade with the state treasury each year. Yes, they receive a payment for $8,111 per student in their district’s classrooms, but as much as 42 percent of that cash rockets back to the state to pay for unfunded pension liabilities. The state refunds enough to districts to ensure they don’t pay more than about 21 percent of their budgets toward unfunded pensions.
That means most districts likely spend about $6,500 per student on actual education — teacher salaries, school supplies, buses, books, computers, etc. That’s nearly $10,000 behind states that top rankings of per-pupil education funding.
That’s because the State of Michigan, through bad management or bad luck or both, allowed the accounts from which it pays retired teacher pensions to fall more than $30 billion below the full mark.
Let’s be clear, the pension holes are not the fault of current teachers, retirees or the school administrators who face the financial realities they create. And a number of reforms were implemented in the past decade — teachers hired during the past several years receive far less generous retirement benefit options — to place the system on stable ground a couple decades from now.
We’re not asking for a magic bullet, or an overnight solution. Instead, we would simply appreciate an honest discussion about school funding in Michigan, one that begins with honest numbers.
How can we determine how much per-student funding is appropriate if our numbers include massive debt payments that have nothing to do with educating our students?
Why can’t the state separate those unfunded pension liabilities from discussions of per-student funding?
What does a kindergartener entering school today have to do with a pension for a teacher who retired two or three decades ago?
Our state should fulfill its promises to retirees, but at the same time must forge an honest conversation about how much we pay to educate our students and what we get for that money. It’s not an impossible parallel, in fact it would serve us all — tax payers, teachers and students alike.
The system charged with teaching our children reading, writing and arithmetic simply can’t afford to continue sitting on a foundation of bad math.
