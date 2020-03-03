Super Tuesday is over, and the candidate pool has shrunk from Olympic-size to kiddie.
Michigan primary ballots sport 15 Democrat and four Republican candidates, but many campaigns have already dried up, leaving just a few contenders still swimming.
So what happened to those industrious absentee-voters — about half — who already turned in their ballots and want to change their votes?
Clerks are throwing a life-ring — the spoiled ballot request.
The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. Mailed requests must be received by 2 p.m. Saturday or spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. Monday. There’s no Election Day option to spoil a ballot already received.
Now it’s time to throw a flotation device to our clerks: flexibility.
Our referendum on voting is doing exactly what we asked for, making voting easier for us.
Us the taxpayer.
But no-reason absentee voting is going to make it harder on our clerks, indeed already is.
The Detroit News reports local clerks had issued 798,105 absentee ballots and received 427,427 back as of Sunday.
This is almost double the absentee ballots received in the same time frame in 2016, when local clerks issued 450,579 and received 263,031.
But our election laws haven’t kept pace with our yen for convenience.
Currently clerks can’t start counting absentee ballots until Election Day. But we’d like to see some flexibility within this parameter to match our reality.
Ruth Johnson, our former Secretary of State turned state senator, proposed legislation to allow clerks to unwrap one layer of protective coating on our absentee ballots before counting starts on Election Day. The ballots would remain in their sheaths but be easier to unwrap, which will save counters an estimated three hours, she said.
Knee-jerk skepticism greeted her bill, enough that it won’t help us come November.
But we hope our legislators reconsider and get with the program. There’s no need to set up our vote counters for failure. We will want to know the results of our votes. We should be flexing our resources to meet the logistical needs of the process without compromising the secrecy of the votes.
Because, Iowa.
Not being able to deliver timely election results makes our government mock-able. But our “let’s wait til something bad happens” legislators won’t face the brunt of it. Our clerks will.
We’re glad our clerks want to make sure everyone gets their vote in and counted as the pools get smaller.
Lets float them some consideration as well in the coming days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.