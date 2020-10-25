We love our water as much as the next northern Michiganders, but there can be too much of a good thing.
That glut of goodness continues to manifest itself in high lake levels and climate change driven weather patterns that continue to conspire against us. It seems ultimately misleading to call the deluges we continue experiencing 50-, 100-, and 200-year rain events if they occur three or four times each year.
That’s where our thoughts have begun to turn to planning.
Early Friday morning, for the umpteenth time this year, Record-Eagle reporters and photographers responded to the aftermath of an unfolding natural disaster. It’s not a sudden, single event like a hurricane. No, the disaster we continue to report on has been unfolding for some time, and seems to have hit a tipping point this year.
This time it was floodwater gushing into businesses, streets and neighborhoods scuttled in rainwater and yet another section of shoreline roadway collapsing into Lake Michigan.
It is clear our infrastructure — roads, sanitary sewers, electric lines and even homes — were built to withstand weather events as we knew them 50 or even 100 years ago. Now, we face natural forces bent on demolishing our most vulnerable infrastructure.
Worse, much of that vital service structure was buried, forgotten and left unmaintained for decades.
Now, our elected and appointed officials face some difficult decisions. They will be asked to repair and rebuild a variety of utility infrastructure during the coming months and years. Many of the smaller fixes are little more than bandages that will carry us to the next crisis.
The really important decisions are the ones requiring foresight.
Do we rebuild in the same locations, using the same methods and simply hope 2020 is an anomaly? Or do we begin planning and building resilient infrastructure that will withstand weather surges once relegated to once-per-generation status?
The perfect storm the Grand Traverse region finds itself in this year was not unforeseen.
In fact, only four years ago many of us heard climate and national security expert retired Navy Rear Admiral David W. Titley levy a number of prophetic warnings for both our region and nation. Titley was a guest brought to Traverse City in 2016 by the International Affairs Forum and met with the Record-Eagle editorial board.
Titley explained that our nation’s military leaders have been watching and engaging in strategic planning for the impacts of climate change for decades. During his discussions, the founder of Penn State University ’s Center for Solutions to Weather and Climate Risk warned that local and state officials should expect more frequent and extreme weather events that will challenge the limits of even our most well maintained infrastructure.
And since that time, we’ve witnessed his predictions come to fruition.
So, today as our local leaders mull fixes to roads crumbling into Lake Michigan, a sanitary sewer system swamped in groundwater, and now inadequate stormwater systems, it’s important to plan for our new reality.
Because we can’t really call them 25-year storms when there is one every month.
