TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] On Oct. 11, 2020, Connie Lee (Randall-Bush-Geiger) Wennersten made her last "road trip" to her creator at age 77 after a long battle with COPD and other related maladies. She was born in Traverse City on Dec. 10, 1942 to parents Joe Randall and Leota Hazel (Chupp-Lachni…