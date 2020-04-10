The last thing Michiganders need is a less transparent government, especially during the throes of a pandemic.
But that’s what we’re getting as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxes the state’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts to accommodate social distancing and remote working requirements instituted to combat the novel coronavirus. Rather than demanding innovation — after all isn’t necessity the mother of invention — Whitmer effectively gave local and state governments license to bend already ridiculously flexible rules.
We have no doubt most of our elected and hired officials will continue to act in good faith on behalf of the public they represent. And we also would acknowledge the difficult circumstances they face in the midst of a crisis that threatens both our physical and economic health.
But adding flexibility to already rubbery rules is asking for trouble, providing more loopholes for those who don’t believe in the public’s right to know how our government acts on our behalf.
Whitmer’s executive orders make allowances for some common sense moves, like encouraging elected boards to move their meetings to virtual venues so long as they preserve public access to deliberations. But they also make wide allowances for bureaucrats who already flout public records requests to be less responsive.
The latest order allows state and local governments near blanket ability to delay responses to public records requests. Attaching the term “COVID-19” seems to be, at least in the eyes of some, an absolution of governments’ responsibility to answer to the people.
The order allows governments more time to send initial responses — not the records themselves — to FOIA requests. And in some cases, the temporary rules would grant the ability to effectively ignore mailed or faxed requests temporarily.
Lets be clear. Our experience shows most governments use the full five days, plus a 10-day extension before responding to FOIA requests. And that’s just the response, not the time frame to provide actual records. Often, records take far longer to arrive — for example, the Record-Eagle received records late last week from Wayne County that were generated by a FOIA request filed in the summer of 2019.
In a state already saddled with worst-in-the-nation transparency statutes, we weren’t sure how anyone could possibly make our governments more murky. Now we know.
It is in times like these, times when power consolidates quickly in government circles, that our elected leaders should strive to be more transparent. Yet, somehow, Michigan continues to slide in the wrong direction instead of acting quickly to innovate and reform.
In the past, we have applauded Whitmer’s calls for state agencies under her control to behave more transparently and become more responsive to records requests. Unfortunately, we simply haven’t seen the fruits of those promises.
Instead we find ourselves disappointed, again.
