A little uniformity isn’t a bad thing, especially when we’re talking about drinking water safety.
We — and many water safety watchers — were encouraged when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its intent to set more strict water safety standards for two compounds that have become widespread contaminants in our environment. The two are among the oldest in a group broadly referred to as PFAS.
They’re also called “forever chemicals” for a reason — once in the ground, or in our water, they don’t dissipate in the same way many other compounds do.
But we also worry the new regulatory effort could knock state regulators off their pace to set more stringent limits on seven PFAS compounds, including the pair federal regulators say they will set rules for.
The EPA process likely will take years, and isn’t expected to set marks as stringent as ones either adopted or in process in several states. Don’t get us wrong, the uniformity provided by federal regulations will be integral to our nation’s effort to get its hands around problems caused by a group of chemicals that have become as ubiquitous to modern life as the products in which they’re an ingredient.
PFAS chemicals, for decades, have been included in thousands of products found in every corner of our homes and businesses. Carpet, nonstick cookware, shoes, coats, tents, food packaging, and firefighting foam are just a few of the places PFAS chemicals have been found.
Only in recent years have regulators become concerned about PFAS chemicals’ links to a bevy of health problems, including cancer. Only a handful of states have turned those concerns into action to curb the potential future harm caused by chemicals we once considered important innovations to improve modern life.
Now, 10 states, including Michigan have either installed stringent regulations on some PFAS chemicals or are in the process of vetting new rules.
Michigan environmental regulators plan to set strict drinking water limits on seven PFAS chemicals. Their effort included a series of public hearings in January as they inch toward new rules.
We, and many others, fear some policy makers will use federal regulators’ motion on the issue will become a crutch for state policymakers, providing reason for states not to set their own limits.
The fact is, the limits that will be considered by the EPA should only be considered a baseline for two chemicals in that group. States, Michigan included, should push forward with their regulatory efforts. Those independent marks, many more comprehensive than the likely federal rules, will be important as states like Michigan cope with widespread contamination from industrial sites and military bases. In those places, the chemicals have tainted wide swaths of groundwater and thousands of drinking water wells that serve private homes.
We applaud the EPA’s effort to take important first steps, but we also encourage Michigan policymakers to push ahead in their effort to make rules that will ensure clean drinking water for all Michiganders.
There is no reason to believe the solution to “forever chemical” contamination will be quick or easy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.