Information is the best medicine available at this point to combat the coronavirus, and it’s simply in short supply.
Worse, lack of good information tends to hinder decision making both for individuals and large organizations and governments.
Think about it: Michigan, a state of nearly 10 million people, had only conducted about 30 tests for the infection by the middle of last week. The first positive results were announced Tuesday evening, and the numbers of Michiganders who have tested positive for the infection have bounced higher each day as more state lab reports are released.
No doubt, the 33 people in Michigan who have tested presumptive positive thus far for the virus had contact with dozens, if not hundreds, of others after exposure, but prior to becoming ill. That means there likely are many more who soon may become ill.
The idea that our public health officials and medical professionals are essentially working blind is accurate. So far they managed to find 33 needles in a 10 million-person haystack.
So few tests have now been completed — 172 by midday Saturday — we would be making a dangerous wager to assume the numbers of infected in our state aren’t exponentially higher than the tests reveal.
That isn’t alarmism, nor is it license to panic. It’s simply the reality we are living. It’s common sense.
That’s why leaders in our state and many others moved quickly to encourage social distancing to reduce the virus’ ability to spread quickly. They know the infection is here, and the best way to mitigate its impact is to slow the spread.
The best way to do that: avoid large gatherings, wash hands, and stay home if you’re sick.
No, we won’t all become ill. And many who catch the virus will have mild symptoms. But some, especially people who are vulnerable because of age or other medical conditions, will endure life-threatening illness.
We all will face significant sacrifices in the coming weeks — a challenge we’re willing and able to meet — for the wellbeing of our most vulnerable neighbors. We can forgo school, church, parades and concerts for a time to contribute to the greater good.
After all, a few extra days with family, or enjoying the solitude of springtime in northern Michigan’s woodlands and shorelines isn’t that big a sacrifice.
In the meantime, we will continue delivering you as much information as we can gather, as many facts as we can muster.
We also will continue to hope for the best, but won’t pretend the worst can’t happen.
Because we all are in this together.
