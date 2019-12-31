Tonight Traverse City will celebrate another year in the books with a decade-end bash.
It’s a wonderful time to live in the Grand Traverse region, a time when the coziness and camaraderie peak in this place we call home. Fair weather residents, and seasonal tourists are away, seeking beaches and beautiful landscapes elsewhere. Those of us who find every season in this place we call home irresistible are left behind to enjoy some space with our neighbors.
It’s our favorite time of the year — a time when the days are short, the weather inhospitable and our heartiness shines bright.
And whether you’re gathering with thousands of our neighbors downtown for the CherryT Ball Drop, toasting the New Year with friends at a local pub, or enjoying the bustle of Times Square in the relative reprieve of your livingroom, we want to remind everyone to be safe.
Here are a few statistics gathered by WalletHub for us all to chew on before tonight’s celebrations. More than 360 million glasses of sparkling wine are consumed during annual year-end celebrations, it’s the peak night for illegal celebratory gunfire, and average blood-alcohol content measurements taken on the holiday are 0.094 percent — above the 0.08 limit for driving.
The New Year’s holiday isn’t the most dangerous as measured by traffic fatalities, according to statistics kept by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but it does land in the top five. But it also isn’t the safest.
So please plan ahead.
If you’re throwing back drinks to send off the old year, please don’t ring in the new decade behind the wheel, behind bars, or worse.
We want all our neighbors to join us in a safe and happy new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.