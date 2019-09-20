MASON — Donald Cleatus Ingersoll was born April 20, 1940 in Fife Lake and died Sept. 6, 2019 in Mason. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ingersoll; one sister, Brenda Secord, of Lansing; one brother, Garey, of Kingsley; four children, Kevin, Lisa, Greg and Holi; five grandchildren; and two…