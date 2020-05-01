Facebook is no arbiter of appropriateness.
The social media goliath and several others have played host to some of the past decade’s most grotesque displays. Broadcasts we couldn’t have imagined in the early days of the modern technological era.
Multiple killings, including a massacre in New Zealand, have been broadcast live through the platform. Founder Mark Zuckerberg has rejected the idea Facebook has any responsibility to ensure political advertising it sells is truthful. And let’s not forget the platform has effectively been turned into a propaganda machine for the government in Myanmar as the regime conducts a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya, an ethnic minority in the country.
That’s why news of Facebook’s sudden interest in deleting posts and pages from its platform during the COVID-19 pandemic makes us squeamish. Not because we necessarily disagree with some of the judgments, but because the social network’s operators suddenly seem to have an interest in regulating speech.
Facebook, and many other social media platforms, have been, to put it kindly, taken a light approach to regulating the content that flows into their sites.
We’re not saying Facebook shouldn’t take a more active role in the material that appears on its site. Heck, the tech company should be treated more like the publisher it is, should be held responsible for misleading advertising it sells, should be liable for the negative impacts it has on our democracy.
Maybe that’s why we were taken aback a bit by the social platform’s sudden interest in shutting down event pages it believed would encourage gatherings that would violate social distancing guidelines.
Twice during the past week, Facebook removed pages posted to organize a protest at the Michigan Capitol, censorship explained by the network’s spokespeople as necessary because the pages ran counter to the state’s guidance on social distancing by not encouraging protestors to wear masks and stay in their vehicles.
We’re not here to adjudicate the validity of social distancing nor Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order. No, we are simply wondering aloud why the world’s largest social network, one with enormous sway over our democracy, continues a pattern of erratic behavior when it comes to enforcing standards for free speech?
Why discourage protestors, but refuse to prevent lies in political advertising?
We all should be wary such duplicitous messages from the platforms that have become ubiquitous in modern life.
