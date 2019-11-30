Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.