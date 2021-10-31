Despite a great need for workers everywhere and across all industries, the national labor force shrank again last month. The labor force participation rate is now about 1.7 percent lower (about 3 million fewer people) than before the pandemic.
Many believed it was the extended unemployment benefits available until earlier this fall. For a time, some chose not to work as there was a disincentive to work. However, initial data suggests that the expiration of those benefits did not create a significant re-entry of workers that many had hoped. So, people continue to ask, “Why?”
First, many in the labor force will not reenter until our education and child care systems return to full strength and offer greater predictability in their operations. As such, some (primarily women) have chosen to stay home to take care of children and/or parents in response to COVID-related disruptions in care.
Second, there are workers who are hesitant to reenter the labor market because of ongoing COVID transmission fears. Ongoing case rates, hospitalizations and deaths continue to create a level of concern for many that affect workforce participation (and productivity).
Third, the toll of our lingering and potentially increasing opioid addiction problem cannot be understated. The consequences of this nation’s opioid addiction are well known with regard to treatment, law enforcement, hospitalizations and overdose deaths, but it has also created a loss of workers (primarily men).
Lastly, and the most significant in my view, Northwest Michigan is disproportionately experiencing the impacts of an aging population because of the ever-increasing pace by which Baby Boomers are retiring, the in-migration of additional retirees to the region, and a sluggish birth rate. Thus, there are simply more people in the area but fewer workers than there have been in the past.
Unfortunately, all of the reasons above (and some others that have been omitted due to space) will continue to create labor inefficiencies well into 2022 and beyond. So what are we to do?
Potential longer-term, structural approaches to this issue include the two things that have always been drivers of workforce expansion throughout history: immigration and children. Immigration will continue to be a thorny, politically contentious issue primarily determined through the ballot box and federal policy. On the other hand, more children can be a more localized policy issue by reinventing and emphasizing a culture of nuclear families with working parents who have confidence in local employment, wages, housing, transportation, child care and school opportunities to support a larger household.
But neither of the above will realistically achieve political or societal consensus any time soon, and each could only be measured in years, not weeks or months.
Therefore, feasible short-term approaches are needed in Northwest Michigan to positively affect the availability and quality of area workers sooner rather than later.
- First, the region’s employers should consider more opportunities for non-traditional workers, including older workers, younger workers, and even returning parolees.
- Second, employers and communities both might want to better support drug addiction treatment to bring back workers.
- Third, Northwest Michigan communities would be wise to further placemaking efforts, including broadband availability, as a means to attract remote workers.
- Fourth, increase public and private sector efforts to support working families with greater availability, affordability, and quality of child care, education, and housing.
- Lastly, we should better anticipate and support emerging workforce training opportunities to increase the overall skills and wage potential of the region.
The approaches mentioned above are certainly not comprehensive or without vigorous debate.
As with any complex issue, there is no “silver bullet” here that will better balance jobs available and qualified people to fill them. The overall lack of a desired workforce in Northwest Michigan is likely here to stay for years come.
Moreover, every region, state and industrialized country is feeling the same strain we are, so the competition for talent will continue to be fierce. Northwest Michigan already has some place-based competitive advantages that can be leveraged further to attract and retain the best workers available.
Still, we must accelerate current efforts and implement new multi-faceted strategies now or risk not having the workforce required to sustain the region’s economy into the future.