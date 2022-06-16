TRAVERSE CITY — New short-term rental licenses are on hold in East Bay Township after the number of rentals jumped by 21 percent in seven months.
Loud vacationers were giving headaches to residents of one township neighborhood where the rentals popped up, and around the various lakes that dot East Bay.
While township trustees heard from some of those neighbors, they also heard from short-term rental owners who argued against a moratorium. Several argued the township should enforce the rules it already has, while township officials agreed East Bay's current setup for tracking complaints probably leaves many unreported to the township zoning administrator.
Now, township officials have given themselves six months to draft changes to rules that caused a considerable stir when the township first adopted them.
Trustees voted 6-0 Monday, with Matt Cook absent, to adopt a moratorium barring the issuing of licenses through Dec. 22, unless they agree to extend it.
It won't stop current licenseholders from renting, nor prevent them from renewing while it's in effect, according to the language.
Claire Karner, the township's planner, said short-term rentals jumped from 127 in October, when the township board first revisited the issue, to 154 as of Monday. Plus, they're clustering together in some places and having a disproportionate impact to the township's older, more established neighborhood, she said.
"We're hearing from residents that it's negatively impacting the character and impacting what makes the neighborhood really a neighborhood," she said.
Early ideas for changes include a spacing requirement between short-term rentals to avoid clustering, capping the total number in the township or both, Karner said. It'll ultimately be up to the board, who is working with legal counsel to draft proposed amendments.
Karner said she also liked the idea suggested by a few residents to form a board that could recommend ordinance changes, and possibly keep meeting regularly after the ordinance is updated to consider the best ways to manage any ongoing issues with short-term rentals — a few commenters suggested such a board should include short-term rental owners.
The practice is an issue that has perplexed local governments and cities not just around the Great Lakes but around the world, as previously reported.
Experiences of staying away from hotel districts in anywhere from suburban homes to backwoods cabins, from artisanal farms to yurts, has drawn in plenty of vacationers and other temporary visitors. And owners who enjoy the income frequently argue it's a private property right that should be lightly regulated if at all.
John Jury told trustees he thought the issues residents raised about short-term rentals near them were legitimate. But he didn't think a moratorium would solve the problem, so much as sticking more closely to the ordinances township officials spent considerable time drafting.
"I don't think that a moratorium is necessary, we simply have to start holding our licenseholders to the fire and make sure that they are adhering to the rules and regulations of the ordinance and their license," he said.
Other owners stressed they work hard to ensure their guests don't cause a nuisance, and echoed Jury's argument that the ordinances already have tools to deal with problem licenseholders.
Housing advocates point out the practice as a complicating factor in an already scorching real estate market, as previously reported. And neighbors frequently cite loud parties, obnoxious renters, constant comings and goings and other disturbances to their home life.
That was the case for Kerry Secrist, who told trustees about a Labor Day weekend party a block from her that had about 100 people and a band.
Secrist was one of many Pine Grove neighborhood residents to speak out about the concentration of short-term rentals there. Michelle Witkop said she's stayed in plenty of Airbnbs and other vacation homes over the years, but she agreed with others who said there were too many.
"I don't think that we need to stop this entirely, but we do need to have some boundaries around it," she said.
Jury pointed out the small number of complaints the township received about short-term rentals, and said there's a mismatch between that and the complaints he's actually heard. He added it shows that either the township isn't getting the data or there isn't a problem.
It's more likely the former, trustees and township officials agreed — Preston Taylor, the township's zoning administrator, said there are cases where he doesn't hear about a property until the neighbors have been dealing with issues for months. That means there's only one complaint lodged for a recurring problem.
Grand Traverse County sheriff's deputies might respond to a noise complaint, but they're not necessarily tracking whether it happens at a short-term rental, township Supervisor Beth Friend said. And if they visit the property and resolve the problem right away, the township may never hear about it.
She and trustee Tracey Bartlett suggested residents should fill out a complaint form on the township website.
Trustees debated whether to enact a longer moratorium, as some commenters requested. They also considered how it would affect pending applications for licenses — Friend said the moratorium would temporarily bar the township from issuing those that didn't make it through before it takes effect.
That's on June 22, according to a township notice set to print in the Record-Eagle that day.
