Weather Alert

...Wind Gusts of 30 to 40 mph continue into early evening... West-southwest winds will continue to gust to 30 to 40 mph with a few locally higher gusts possible into early evening. These gusts may create hazardous travel for high profile vehicles traveling along north-south oriented highways. If you have items outside that may blow around in the gusty winds, take time to bring them inside or fasten them down. The winds will subside by mid to late evening.