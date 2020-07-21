From Staff Reports
EAST LANSING — Top seed Anna Kramer of Spring Lake, Midland’s Kimberly Dinh, Brighton’s Annie Pietila and Flushing’s Kerrigan Parks, the 2018 champion, earned spots Tuesday in the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship final four.
Kramer, 21 and a University of Indianapolis golfer, will meet Dinh, 28 and a former University of Wisconsin golfer, in the 8 a.m. semifinal match Wednesday on the Forest Akers West Course at Michigan State University.
Pietila, 19, a recent Brighton High School graduate and sister of 2012 champion Emmie Pietila, will take on the 21-year-old Parks, a Marshall University golfer, in the 8:15 a.m. semifinal.
The two winners will meet for the championship in the afternoon.
Pietila, who had verbally committed to Western Michigan University’s golf team but found the offer dropped with a coaching change, earned her spot in the semifinals with a dramatic 1-up win over Nichole Cox of Empire in the round of 16, and a 3 and 1 win over Elizabeth Harding of Beverly Hills in the afternoon. Her win over Cox ended when she chipped in from about 40 feet on No. 18.
“I was really shocked when that went in,” she said. “I had a 3-up lead on the front nine, and then Nichole started playing really well and tied it. It was a good chip. I had a lot of green to work with, but you just don’t expect to make those.”
Parks, who won the West Virginian Women’s Amateur last Tuesday, earned her spot in the final four with a dramatic birdie on No. 18 against Danielle Staskowski of Clarkston in the round of 16. She hit a 4-iron hybrid to one-inch on the final hole of a tied match. In the afternoon she topped University of Michigan golfer Anika Dy of Traverse City 3 and 2.
“I think I played great all day,” she said. “The match with Danielle was so close all the way, and then I hit that shot at 18. It was exciting. That’s one of the best shots I’ve ever hit in a tournament. Then Anika just had a few bad chip shots and I didn’t make many mistakes this afternoon. I was solid.”
