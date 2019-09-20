TRAVERSE CITY -- Commuters, it is time to get up to speed on roundabouts, says Grand Traverse County Road Commission Manager, Brad Kluczynski.
“They can be a little intimidating at first but roundabouts are inherently safer for people,” Kluczynski said. “You don’t get the right angle impacts and the head-on impacts. You may have a few more sideswipe accidents, but you can fix a car.”
The second phase of the East/West Corridor Study is complete and if recommendations are enacted, new roundabouts would be installed beginning in 2021 on Hammond Road at the Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile intersections, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
The study recommendations identified Airport Road as the site of the county’s worst traffic congestion and stated a potential exists for roundabouts at the Garfield, Barlow/LaFranier, and Park intersections.
Mari Liggett, shopping for vegetables at Groleau Farm Market at the corner of Four Mile and Hammond roads on Friday, said she wasn’t opposed to roundabouts, if people used them correctly
“I don’t mind them,” she said. “They do slow traffic down it’s just that some people don’t know when they’re supposed to yield.”
No final decisions have yet been made by officials, but no business property would be impacted, unless driveways need to be reconfigured. Another planning meeting will be held sometime during the first two weeks of October, Kluczynski said.
“Phase two was like doing a flyover at 30,000 feet,” he said. “The exact solutions are not in place yet until we can get some more study and preliminary engineering.”
Drivers can expect shorter commutes in 2020, he said, even without road reconstruction. That’s because the third and final phase of the study will begin with a “soft kick-off” with workers installing the SCOOT-system on every traffic signal the county is responsible for, about 90 in all.
“It isn’t just a bridge that will alleviate traffic congestion,” Kluczynski said. “Signal optimization is definitely something I’m very excited about. It has the potential to drastically improve things.”
Right now traffic signals the county maintains are on an old school, stand alone, “set the timing and let them run,” kind of system. With new software, cameras, signal boxes and cabinets, traffic signals will react to traffic changes on the fly.
Rob Hentschel, who chairs the county commission but also helps run Roy’s General Store at the corner of Hammond and Three Mile roads, said when it comes to the addition of roundabouts, he’s trying to be optimistic.
“The one they did on 131 is actually pretty nice to drive and there are traffic studies that indicate traffic circles like that could help.”
