TRAVERSE CITY — Ballot jams seemed to be the delay du jour in some townships, slowing up election results.
In Benzie County the first results came in 90 minutes after the polls closed, reporting only the numbers from Gilmore Township and the 290 residents who cast their votes. Results from eight more townships — minus the biggest, Benzonia, as well as Almira, Crystal Lake and Inland — dropped shortly after midnight.
Clerk Dawn Olney said several of the townships had “ballot jam issues with their tabulators.” The problems were eventually solved when the tabulator vendor sent workers to those township precincts to replace the machines.
Olney said she heard from other area county clerks that they experienced ballot jams as well.
“Things can only get better. We learn from our mistakes when there are mistakes,” Olney said. “This will give us a good learning curve for November. We’re going to work harder.”
In Leelanau Township a ballot jam held things up for a little while, said county Clerk Michelle Crocker. More than 100 ballots for write-in candidates in that township became caught in a chute inside the machine. Those ballots are separated from the rest and held in their own bin as they have to be checked by hand, she said.
“I’ve never had the write-in bin get so full that it caused a jam,” Crocker said.
Jams are not uncommon, she said, but it depends on the weather. Some polling places don’t have air conditioning or even good air flow and the ballots might swell a little.
When a jam happens the ballots have to be retabulated, which slows things down.
“I thought it was a great and necessary dress rehearsal for November,” said Leelanau Township Supervisor Doug Scripps.
Other than that minor snag, the night went well, Crocker said. Most in-person voters wore their masks and extra election workers kept up with sanitizing, she said.
There was also a delay in getting results from East Bay Township, though Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele didn’t know what caused it. Township Clerk Sue Courtade was unavailable for comment.
Results came in at about 3:30 a.m., Scheele said. That was a longer than anticipated, but not unheard of.
“We all know that we’re going to have a long night,” Scheele said. “I’ve had 4 a.m. election nights so it’s not a huge surprise to me.”
In Grand Traverse County 24,780 absentee ballots were sent out, with 81 percent of them returned, with many flooding in Monday and Tuesday, Scheele said.
There was a two to one margin of absentee voters to in-person voters, Scheele said. It’s usually the other way around, with more in-person voters, she said.
“It flipped compared to the past,” Scheele said.
She pointed out that quite a few primary ballots are spoiled by people crossing over to vote for candidates in both parties.
“In a primary you have to stay in your lane and vote Democrat or Republican,” Scheele said.
Those spoiled ballots are tossed out, she said.
Crocker also reported an 80 percent return of ballots sent out, with 68 percent voting absentee and 32 percent in person. Leelanau also saw a 47 percent turnout, which Crocker said is very high for an August primary.
Ballots kept Antrim County’s election workers busy — but their night passed smoothly, said county Clerk Sheryl Guy.
“It’s always chaotic when (township) clerks are bringing in their results at the same time and you’re busy reporting,” Guy said Wednesday. “It was pretty good for a primary.”
The county’s precincts reported few machine issues, and training sessions with an election inspector set staff up to properly handle an influx of absentee ballots.
“That went smooth — especially for townships where they may have 40 (absentee ballots), and now they’ve got 340,” Guy said.
The Antrim primary’s lengthy ballots proved time-consuming. The county’s 22-inch ballots were the longest in the state, according to Guy. Several county and local initiatives added to the inch count.
Recurring calls from residents, various groups and organizations and the press harry the process, she added — spurring the office to punch out as many precinct results as possible.
Those results came late to the Record-Eagle around 2:30 a.m. — Guy and her staff did not return multiple calls for more-complete results Tuesday evening — and tallies weren’t wrapped until around 3 a.m.
Guy said she and staff finally left the office shortly after the last precinct, Kearney Township, came in.
