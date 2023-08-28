TRAVERSE CITY — Two cars drag racing down U.S. 31 got the attention of Michigan State Police Saturday night.
The Glock discovered on one of the drivers got their attention, too. And that driver ended up under arrest on a charge of illegally possessing the pistol.
It started at about 11 p.m. when a trooper saw a blue Ford Mustang and a light colored BMW sedan racing each other on southbound U.S. 31, coming from South Airport Road.
When the trooper activated his emergency lights to stop them, neither car stopped, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll. Instead, both vehicles slowed down and turned west onto Silver Pines Road.
At that point, Carroll said, the Mustang came to a stop while the driver of the BMW accelerated and drove off. The driver of the Mustang told the officer that they didn’t know each other.
Meanwhile, another trooper was able to locate the BMW once it was parked on Greenbriar Drive at Thornapple Lane. The driver of that car, a 26 year-old Traverse City man, had a .40 caliber Glock Model 27 on him, but it wasn’t registered and he didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
That driver was placed under arrest for the weapons offense and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail where he remains, pending arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.