BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

NHL

Detroit Red Wings training camp schedule

At Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City

Friday, Sept. 13 – Practice session, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Practice Session, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Alumni/Celebrity Game: Mixed teams of Red Wings Alumni and Guns N Hoses (Local Police and Firefighters) 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 – Red & White Game (DRW Team Red vs. DRW Team White), noon

Monday, Sept. 16 – Practice Session, 9:30 a.m.

To check ticket availability, visit www.centreice.org.

