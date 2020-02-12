DETROIT (AP) — The Historic Fort Wayne property has languished for decades, but the city is finally taking steps to redevelop the iconic fort.
Detroit officials in February will seek out concepts for the city-owned 78-acre riverfront park as they finalize a lengthy process to lift multiple deed restrictions that have limited the city’s ability to find new uses for the fort’s buildings that have endured decades of neglect.
The property in the city’s Delray community is adjacent to the future entrance of the $4.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, broadening exposure for the site.
“The fact that the bridge is happening is a big moment for Fort Wayne, because it has previously been so isolated,” Meagan Elliott, the city’s chief parks planner, told The Detroit News.
The city is seeking public or private partners, including nonprofit, for-profit, governmental or quasi-governmental agencies and educational institutions with a vision for buildings on the sprawling campus, according to a draft of Detroit’s request for information being released Feb. 10.
“We just want to put this out there and see what we get back,” Elliott said.
The former military facility on West Jefferson contains an 1842 star fort, a fortress built to shoot cannons, prehistoric Native American burial mound and vacant buildings that, over time, have been used for residential, office and storage space.
The city is asking for concepts that could target individual buildings, a group or the entire site along the Detroit River, the request being distributed by the city’s General Services Department says.
Responses, the draft notes, will be used to inform Detroit’s efforts “to facilitate new partnerships, recreational and historical programming, and adaptive uses” at Fort Wayne, and might lead to the selection of one or more partners.
Elliott said the city might opt to negotiate long-term leases for some of the buildings and bring on a third party to oversee operations. Developers selected for future projects will be responsible for infrastructure costs.
The National Park Foundation and Kresge Foundation are funding the city’s planning process. Kresge in 2016 announced the partnership and a $265,000 grant to support the effort.
There have been multiple visions over the years for the former Native American burial site and village that became a U.S. military base in the mid-19th century to protect against the threat of a British invasion.
Most recently, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. in 2015 hired New York-based HR&A Advisors Inc. to develop a realistic vision for the underused site.
The $235,000 study centered on a vision for “a more actively programmed cultural, recreational, educational and research destination” that celebrates its history.
The draft presented scenarios for a café with outdoor seating, boutique hotel, tourist-oriented retail and urban beach as well as an extended connection to the RiverWalk, downtown and Belle Isle via water taxi.
The study also identified the fort’s “acute challenges” including building conditions, a management structure with limited resources and its land restrictions.
The review included an in-depth assessment of the buildings, concluding it could cost up to $100 million to rehab fort’s open space, infrastructure and buildings.
The draft analysis found about half of the site’s 40 structures were in good or fair condition. The others were “threatened” or “critical.”
