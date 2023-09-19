TRAVERSE CITY — A new downtown incubator space to help fledgling local retailers get off the ground will be opened this fall by the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
The DDA’s Cass Street Marketplace is slated to open in early November in the Keen Suites building at 116 Cass Street owned by Tim Pulliam and Steve Morse of Keen Technical Solutions. The incubator launch will cap almost two years of effort by the DDA to create a handful of small retail spaces for start-up businesses to build and grow their operations in hopes of finding a permanent local home.
DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder said the idea for a downtown retail incubator was developed through discussions with the DDA’s economic development partners at Traverse Connect, who identified the high cost of acquiring commercial space as a major impediment facing start-up retailers in the Traverse City area. Burkholder said almost 95 percent of downtown retailers and eateries are independently owned or classified as “chainlets” that are regional tenants with other locations. The incubator concept is designed to strengthen that core of locally-based retailers, and will be limited to retail operations and won’t be used for food or restaurant start-ups.
“The retail market, especially after COVID, was a delicate thing,” Burkholder said. “To support strong, independent retailers was the impetus behind this.”
Applications for businesses interested in the incubator space are due by Sept. 27. Application forms are available on the DDA’s website. Burkholder said the DDA has already received about 20 preliminary inquiries about the incubator project. DDA staff will review the applications and hope to determine the first round of tenants by October 6, and have the incubator up and running the first full week of November.
DDA staff worked with Nick Beadleston, executive director of Commonplace Community Coworking on Eighth Street, to research and glean ideas from business incubator projects developed in other parts of Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. Beadleston will also partner with DDA officials to evaluate the proposals and select its initial tenants.
“We have looked at other communities, both in terms of the value that incubators create for those places as well as the nuts and bolts of how they operate,” Burkholder said. “That was very helpful.”
The 1,900 square-foot ground-floor site on Cass Street, which the DDA will lease for $54,000 a year, will have room for 6-7 initial tenants depending on how the space is configured, Burkholder said. The businesses will pay approximately $600 — $800 in rent per month based on how the tenant mix shakes out. They will also have access to business development, financing and marketing services from the DDA and other Traverse Connect partners, including Venture North and SCORE. The DDA is contributing $50,000 toward the incubator through its Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan, and the initiative also received an $80,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Burkholder said the plan going forward is for the inaugural tenants to be housed in the incubator until next fall while they develop their businesses in hopes of finding more-permanent brick and mortar locations in the area.
“Ideally it would be downtown, but if they find other opportunities we’d be supportive of that as well,” he said. The DDA has made a minimum a two-year commitment to the incubator project to bring at least another cycle of start-ups into the space, but would continue the effort long-term if the interest from budding retailers remains strong.
“We’re looking at keeping it as dynamic as possible and keep the space moving forward,” Burkholder said.
