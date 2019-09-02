TRAVERSE CITY — The rock-lined, rushing waters of the Boardman River haven’t made Bill Parker’s summer an easy one.
His crews have clocked more hours than usual — far more, Parker said — combing the winding rapids and hiking to forested bridges this year to find and rescue missing, injured and distressed swimmers and kayakers.
“The water’s moving quicker and it’s higher,” said the Blair Township Fire Chief, who recalls a week-long stretch in July where his team responded to four separate incidents along the Boardman.
High water levels — Lake Michigan neared record-breaking depths in both June and July — mean rapids and currents are stronger, tunnels a tighter fit and waters more treacherous, especially on the kayaker-frequented Boardman, said Lt. Chris Oosse, who heads the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team. The river winds along several hiking trails and parks, and proves a increasingly popular spot for tubers, dog owners and small vessels, Parker said.
“The higher the water, the faster the current and the deeper the water, obviously,” Oosse said. “And it’s harder to self-rescue because you can’t touch bottom as easily and you can get swept downriver more easily.”
His team hasn’t responded to any drownings in Grand Traverse County yet this summer — he only notes one death on the water in the county overall, just off a Fife Lake beach in early July — but said rescues have certainly been more frequent than past seasons.
The summer’s offered little respite for Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, either.
“It’s been a very violent year on the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan,” Borkovich said. “Our deputies have been plenty busy.”
Staff of the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City keep busy as well, according to air support Lt. John Geary, who has seen an uptick in rescues. The station offers air support throughout Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and part of Lake Huron.
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project data shows 36 reported drownings in Lake Michigan so far this year, up slightly from 32 in 2018 and 33 in 2017.
Summer waters claimed the lives of Theron Brooker-Nolan, 13, who was pulled into rip currents near South Haven and three Ludington-area swimmers in July — 14-year-old Albrianna Huck, 19-year-old Daniel McCarthy and 38-year-old Brian Herrmann. Local Terry Warren, 57, drowned off the coast of Northport on Aug. 14 after taking his boat out in treacherous conditions.
Others drowned in Holland and off the shore of Harbor Springs.
“I’m guessing that’s due to high water levels and high winds,” Oosse said. “Everyone wants to go play in the waves and they’re fun, but the rip currents are a lot stronger.”
Blair’s crews of 4-7 — search-and-rescues are all-hands-on-deck — team up with Grand Traverse Metro firefighters and Oosse’s Marine Division whenever a Boardman call comes in.
“A lot of it’s just trying to figure out what’s going on, plain and simple,” said Steve Apostal, Grand Traverse Metro assistant chief.
Firefighters venture to bridges to keep watch and the department employs a small boat that can be manned along the river, Parker said. New procedure this summer deploys Sheriff’s Department drones at “last seen” points to search the river from above, he added. Oosse said Grand Traverse Central Dispatch can also call a “code red” during searches, which sends out phone messages asking nearby residents to be on the lookout.
Most calls tend to be search-and-rescues, Parker said, or situations where kayakers get sucked under while traversing tunnels and bridges that should instead be portaged, or find themselves overturned in rough rapids.
It’s important to have communication plans while kayaking, tubing or canoeing with a group, he said — if a party gets separated, meet-up spots are an easier solution than calling out search crews.
Life jackets are just as vital on waters of any kind.
“Look at any Lake Michigan drowning — if that person was wearing a life preserver, it probably wouldn’t have happened,” Borkovich said. “You have to have total respect for the water.”
