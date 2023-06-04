GRAYLING — The source of the Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County south of Grayling has been identified as a campfire on private property.
The fire was 85 percent contained Sunday morning after fire crews from the Department of Natural Resources and partner agencies worked through the night, according to a press release from the DNR.
“The crews were working in hilly, sandy terrain and that was difficult,” said Mike Janisse, Incident Commander of the Michigan DNR Incident Management Team supporting the fire. “Weather conditions also were hot, dry and windy.”
The fire burned through about 2,400 acres of jack pine, mixed pines and oak, though that could change, said Laurie Abel, media contact. Four airbus water planes and two water helicopters from the DNR and the Michigan State Police were used to fight the fire, as well as ground support that plowed a trench around the fire, she said.
"The trench creates a break around the fire and disrupts the flow of the fire," Abel said.
Fire danger has been very high to extreme in most parts of Michigan, and that is expected to continue with current hot, dry weather conditions. Burn permits for yard debris are not being granted at this time and people should not burn until the area gets significant rain.
"We are trying to get the fire under control so we can hand it over to local firefighters," Abel said. "We fight the fire we have and we're getting ready to fight the fire we don't yet have."
Abel said the incident management team does not deal with possible charges that would stem from the fire's source.
"We leave that up to fire investigators and law enforcement," she said. "That's not something we dig into."
The fire started about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township, with several people evacuated from their homes. They were allowed to return to their homes late Saturday, though several local roads remained closed on Sunday.
No injuries were reported, Abel said.
The fire also forced closure of I-75 because poor visibility from the smoke that also created a haze over Traverse City. The expressway reopened at about midnight on Saturday, though there is still heavy smoke in the area and drivers are asked to use caution.
A flight restriction remains in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire at heights below 5,000 feet.
