From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council launched the website MichiganCraftBeverage.com.
It features resources to support the growing industry, including a detailed research finder, an industry marketplace and business development information.
The council was established in 2018 to provide research, support and promotion for the craft beverage industry and the agricultural inputs that are used in production, according to a release.
The website is organized into four categories: Research, Grow, Craft and Drink.
- The council manages an annual research grant program and makes past research available with a searchable database. The site also provides a survey link for stakeholders to submit research ideas.
- Resources for growers are listed, including an industry marketplace that connects Michigan growers and craft beverage processors.
- The council provides information and support for the craft industry, including links to agricultural business development support, licensing requirement information and connections to organizational partners.
- The website leverages a natural connection between tourism and craft beverage producers, encouraging consumers to experience flavors that are uniquely Michigan. The site links to regional transportation services, highlights recent award winners, and includes festival information.
Michigan is home to 3,050 acres of wine grape vineyards, about 900 acres of hops and numerous varieties of hard cider apples.
