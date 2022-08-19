TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County may help fund up to three school resource officers in the Traverse City Area Public Schools after approval of the state school aid package that reimburses districts up to 50 percent for officers placed in their buildings.
The grants will be processed through the Michigan State Police and require a local 50 percent match. TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner has proposed a plan that would have the county or city and the school district each paying 25 percent of that match.
VanWagoner said he would like to have the county help with funding sheriff's department deputies at West Senior High, West Middle School and East Middle School.
VanWagoner will meet with Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien and Mayor Richard Lewis next week to ask for help funding an officer at Central High School, which is located within city limits.
Sheriff Tom Bensley told the county board at its regular meeting Wednesday that filling the posts could be an issue since the department currently has seven officer vacancies. More than 20 people have been interviewed over the last six months, he said. Some have been hired, but are still in training.
Community policing officer posts have been approved for Fife Lake and Garfield Township that have not been filled. The school resource officer would be an employee of the county and could be used elsewhere when school is not in session.
"Is that a priority over a school resource officer for TCAPS?" Bensley said. "We can't just go to Walmart aisle 14, pull a police officer off the shelf, take him out of the box, wind him up and put him in a school. We can't do that. We need people and that has been a continuing problem."
There also are eight school districts in the county; all may want SROs in the future, Bensley said.
"I'm all in favor of community resource officers — I just don't know where they come from," said Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson.
VanWagoner said he understands there is a shortage of officers and his first preference is to have an officer at West Senior High because of its size. It is the largest building in Northern Michigan and has 1,400 students, he said.
"We'd love to have officers in all our buildings, but this is just the reality, that there are so few people in law enforcement," VanWagoner said.
It's also not practical, as the district has 16 school buildings, he said.
Having SROs is preventative rather than reactionary, VanWagoner said. They form relationships with students and work to get them help for mental health issues if they have that need, he said.
"When we do have a situation, they are right there," he said, adding that school officers have prevented incidents around the country, although the public does not often hear about those.
One well-publicized school shooting took place May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, despite hundreds of officers who descended on the school but did not enter the classroom where the gunman stayed for more than an hour.
"Nothing is foolproof, but we want someone who is a trained law enforcement officer that can prevent something from happening and keep our school safe," VanWagoner said.
Before any decision is made, Administrator Nate Alger said more details are needed about the state grant, such as whether it covers wages, benefits, cars, gas and uniforms or just wages.
Alger told county board members this week that he will bring the proposal back to the board once he has an idea of what actual costs are.
