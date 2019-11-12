TRAVERSE CITY — A Department of Corrections officer faces time behind bars after attacking staff at a local pub who 86’ed him.
Cesar Castro Ramirez, a 25-year-old from Pleasant Lake, netted 7 months in jail and two years of probation in a sentence handed down by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power on Nov. 5.
“I think it was a fair resolution,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
He pleaded guilty on charges of operating while intoxicated, fourth-degree fleeing from an officer and assault and battery under a deal offered by Moeggenberg.
That plea deal, which Castro Ramirez and his Attorney Paul Jarboe signed on Oct. 10, dropped a third-degree count of fleeing from an officer, a charge of malicious destruction of police property and two additional counts of assault and battery.
Castro Ramirez was initially charged with three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, but those were later dismissed in favor of misdemeanor assault and batteries.
A co-defendant, 26-year-old Giana Nieto of Jackson, was granted a delayed sentence on an assault and battery charge in August.
The July 2 incident — captured in part on video — started when Castro Ramirez grew belligerent upon being cut off at Dillinger’s Pub, Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell previously told the Record-Eagle. Angry words turned to swings, and the scuffle dragged several employees into the street as they attempted to remove the man from the establishment.
Court records detail Castro Ramirez attacking the workers with a wooden parking barrier and kicking a bouncer in the groin before getting into his truck and driving off. Nieto fought at his side, Bussell said in July.
Castro Ramirez returned to the scene soon after, Bussell said. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Castro Ramirez threw the truck in reverse and rammed their cruiser, breaking a tie rod and putting the patrol car out of commission.
He was ordered by Judge Power to pay $1,000 in restitution to TCPD.
“We’ll always try to collect, whether it’s for law enforcement or any victim,” Moeggenberg said. “And there was property damage done.”
Castro Ramirez remains employed by the Michigan Department of Corrections, according to Chris Gautz, MDOC public information office director.
Jarboe did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.
