Because of an editor's error, the following letter contained an error. The corrected letter appears below:
Check the facts for yourself
Do not be the fool they assume you are: Michigan Proposal 3 does absolutely nothing to change parental rights. The rights parents had last year and today will still be in place after Proposal 3 passes. An anti-choice, anti-Proposal 3 media machine realized they could gain more support if they promoted that it eliminates parental rights. That is false. Read the actual language at Michigan.gov— not the “interpreted” versions in anti-Proposal 3 media. I am a pro-life and pro-choice person who can read.
Lyn Dolson Pugh
Traverse City
