BENZONIA [mdash] Diana Sue (Meads) Cutler, Benzonia, 72, passed from this life to another on Feb. 12, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. She was born to Ora and Rachel (Desbrough) Meads on May 8, 1947. She grew up on the family farm in Milan. On Dec. 17, 1966, Diana married Norr…