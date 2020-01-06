TRAVERSE CITY – Three of the 13 bargaining units representing Grand Traverse County employees have rejected new employment contract proposals, County Administrator Nate Alger said.
The County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hear an update from Alger on the status of negotiations at their first regular meeting of the New Year, Wednesday morning.
“Negotiations are ongoing,” Alger said Monday. “We would prefer to have this settled, but this is not uncommon. Sometimes the parties can’t agree to all the terms but there is a provision in the contracts for these situations.”
Approximately 100 county employees represented by Teamsters 911 central dispatch unit, Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council’s general unit and the FOPLC’s corrections officers unit, are now working without a contract.
The FOPLC’s general unit covers a variety of non-law-enforcement employees, such as facility workers and some in public works, Alger said.
The county was also unable to reach an agreement with two additional bargaining units – the Circuit Court Association and the Circuit Court Supervisors Association.
On Friday, however, both these units reached an agreement with 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, as allowed by an administrative order passed by the state Supreme Court in 1998.
The ruling -- AO 1998-5 -- allows a court's chief judge to enter into negotiations without the approval of the county.
Employment agreements with 11 of the 13 bargaining units the county contracts with expired Dec. 31, 2019, Alger said, in a memo to county commissioners dated Jan. 2.
FOPLC Corrections Officers Unit rejected the county’s employment proposal Dec. 23, and Alger said he expected the group to file for non-binding fact finding, at the very least.
“We are in discussions with Fraternal Order of Police corrections officers to determine what the next steps are, either with a fact-finder or a mediator,” Alger said.
Non-binding fact finding occurs when two opposing negotiators agree to having a neutral party gather facts and offer an opinion for discussion, though neither is bound by the opinion. Often, this method is used by employers and employees to resolve a technical contract issue.
Mediation is often the next step, if non-binding fact-finding is not successful.
“There remain a variety of concerns, it typically concerns pay and the way the Health Savings Accounts are administered,” Alger said.
The six units where contracts were successfully negotiated include, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employee Supervisors, Command Officers Association of Michigan 911 Dispatch Supervisors, Teamsters District Court, FOPLC employees with the county’s Health Department and with Central Records
Alger, representatives from the labor units, the county’s labor attorney Matt Nordfjord of Cohl, Stoker & Toskey, P.C., of Lansing, have been in discussions since April to prepare successor contracts, Alger said.
The FOPLC’s General Unit was scheduled to hold a ratification vote on their proposed contract prior to Wednesday, Alger said.
The Teamsters 911 Central Dispatch Unit would likely agree to their proposed contract if the county agreed to make their health savings account contribution bi-annually instead of quarterly, according to the memo.
County Commissioners will meet Wednesday, beginning at 8 a.m., in the Governmental Center, on Boardman Ave.
